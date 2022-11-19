Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 133.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 85.7% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the first quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 21.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $85,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $85,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,341,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,350. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLMR stock opened at $61.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.02. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $95.20.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

