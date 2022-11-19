Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,359,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,631,000 after buying an additional 4,322,948 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $18,441,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,617,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $219,330,000 after purchasing an additional 570,820 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 465,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,983,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,456,000 after purchasing an additional 395,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

TDS opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.61%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.