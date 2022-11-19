Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.19 Million Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1,570.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 248,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 233,505 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $2,861,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $791,000.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In related news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,379.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $99,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,379.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of ATGE opened at $40.83 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $354.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATGE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

