Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,689,000 after buying an additional 132,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,864,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,703,000 after buying an additional 155,412 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,153,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,090,000 after purchasing an additional 684,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,355,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,871,000 after purchasing an additional 106,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,165,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 16,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $436,141.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,774.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,076 shares of company stock worth $4,302,282. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $28.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.31. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Stories

