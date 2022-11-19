Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.25 Million Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in PriceSmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 15.5% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in PriceSmart by 5.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 2.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 25.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSMT. TheStreet cut shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $70.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.74. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.34.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $164,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $179,778.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 532,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,720,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $164,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,609,481 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

