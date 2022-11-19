Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,435,000 after buying an additional 48,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Shake Shack by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after purchasing an additional 43,087 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,047,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 318,266 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Shake Shack by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP increased its stake in Shake Shack by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 284,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,310,000 after purchasing an additional 94,176 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Shake Shack to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Shake Shack Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE SHAK opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average is $47.37. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $82.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -84.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

