Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Organon & Co. by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,324,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGN opened at $24.40 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

