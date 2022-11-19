The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $28,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.55.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $146.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.88 and a 200-day moving average of $136.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $152.16.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.