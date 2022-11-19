TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) PT Raised to $40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TPG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TPG to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on TPG to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TPG has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

TPG Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG in the first quarter valued at $34,399,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at $18,084,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at $10,926,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at $3,852,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.