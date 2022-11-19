TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) PT Raised to $40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TPG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TPG to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on TPG to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.
TPG Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TPG has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG
TPG Company Profile
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPG (TPG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.