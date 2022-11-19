Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $176.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.47. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.35.

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

