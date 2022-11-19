UMA Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.5% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,651 shares of company stock valued at $53,703,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $151.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.95. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

