Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:UAA opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.42. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UAA. William Blair downgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Under Armour to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.27.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

