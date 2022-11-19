V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,511 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in V.F. by 15.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in V.F. by 16.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 23,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 33.1% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in V.F. by 7.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 87,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $33.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.19%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

