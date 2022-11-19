Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,185 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $209.92 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $258.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

