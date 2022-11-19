Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 669.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $142.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.06. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.18 and a 12-month high of $155.00.

