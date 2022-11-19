VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth $3,239,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $139,334.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,531 shares of company stock valued at $508,391. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $194.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on VeriSign to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

