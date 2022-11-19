VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Position Trimmed by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,470 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000.

CFO stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $61.66 and a 12-month high of $78.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

