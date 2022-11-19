Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,926,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 35.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 812,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 212,060 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,346,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,666,000 after purchasing an additional 170,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,792,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,728,000 after acquiring an additional 80,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In other news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $68,562.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,315 shares in the company, valued at $481,340.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axos Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Axos Financial to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Axos Financial stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.45. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.