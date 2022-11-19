Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,854,000 after acquiring an additional 336,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,835,000 after acquiring an additional 80,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,630,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,850,000 after acquiring an additional 122,587 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,127 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,809,000 after acquiring an additional 78,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $25.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.15. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

PACW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

