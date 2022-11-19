Walleye Capital LLC Buys 3,250 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 69,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GDXJ opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.13. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $51.92.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

