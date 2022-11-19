Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 12,988 Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Canada Goose by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth $1,011,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth $1,457,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 94,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 25,411 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.55. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $52.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $212.51 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.10.

About Canada Goose

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.