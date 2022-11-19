Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,638 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 472.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65 shares in the company, valued at $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 2.5 %

AMN stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.58. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.32. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

