Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,354 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.5 %

TRU stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $120.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

