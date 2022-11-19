Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 8,266 Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $60,048.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,634,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,841,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $60,048.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,634,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,841,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $3,157,243.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,592,671 shares in the company, valued at $309,937,642.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 365,790 shares of company stock valued at $13,786,454. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSY opened at $38.54 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

BSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

