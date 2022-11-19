Walleye Capital LLC Cuts Position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,328 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEO. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 308.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 132,544 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the first quarter worth $1,267,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the first quarter worth $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $24.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

