Walleye Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 412.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 46.9% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,146,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 3.3% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 140,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEAC opened at $10.03 on Friday. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

About Authentic Equity Acquisition

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the consumer in North America.

