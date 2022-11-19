Walleye Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,769 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 43.2% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,351,000 after buying an additional 750,946 shares in the last quarter. WS Management Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 634.8% during the first quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,128,000 after buying an additional 604,734 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,908,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,949,000 after buying an additional 487,539 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $5,715,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 116,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $469,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,300,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,706,672.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $469,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,300,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,706,672.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $25,225.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 371,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,341,425.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,080. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coursera Trading Up 1.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

COUR stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.35. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coursera to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.64.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Articles

