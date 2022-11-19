Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) by 408.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,027 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $38,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 12.2% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Payoneer Global Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

PAYO opened at $5.52 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.

In related news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Payoneer Global news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 7,400 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $45,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,208,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,921.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,200 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $49,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,848 in the last three months. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Payoneer Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Further Reading

