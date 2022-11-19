Walleye Capital LLC Has $255,000 Position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

Monument Circle Acquisition Stock Performance

Monument Circle Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

Monument Circle Acquisition Company Profile

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MONCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.