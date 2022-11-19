Walleye Capital LLC Has $262,000 Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,374 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 30,216 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FL opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $53.87.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FL. Barclays upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,983,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,659,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,105,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $2,983,251.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,659,379 shares in the company, valued at $465,105,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

