Walleye Capital LLC Invests $224,000 in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TALO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,112,000 after buying an additional 962,857 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $13,109,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,389,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after buying an additional 785,258 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $11,193,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy during the first quarter worth about $9,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Price Performance

TALO stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Talos Energy had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $377.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.51 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

