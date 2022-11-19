Walleye Capital LLC Invests $227,000 in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,197,000 after acquiring an additional 56,766 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 426,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of SNEX opened at $95.97 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

