Walleye Capital LLC Invests $228,000 in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGPI. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 7.1% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $618,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $3,723,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 95.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 438 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.35, for a total value of $47,457.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,731 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,903.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $200,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.35, for a total transaction of $47,457.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,903.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,655 shares of company stock worth $723,794. 36.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $119.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.93. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $121.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGPI. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

