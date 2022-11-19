Walleye Capital LLC Invests $235,000 in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 11.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 23.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 65.5% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 48.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 171,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 55,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACLS. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

ACLS stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $515,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,148.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $158,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $515,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,148.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,763 shares of company stock worth $1,670,475. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

