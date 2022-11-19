Walleye Capital LLC Invests $236,000 in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IONS. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 294,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.05 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IONS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

