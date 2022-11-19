Walleye Capital LLC Invests $240,000 in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MT opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.90.
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
