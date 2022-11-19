Walleye Capital LLC Invests $248,000 in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

IBUY stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $109.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average is $44.84.

