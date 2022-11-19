Walleye Capital LLC Invests $256,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,412,000 after purchasing an additional 787,887 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after acquiring an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,623,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 105,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 445.5% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $97.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

