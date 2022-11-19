Walleye Capital LLC Invests $257,000 in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 103,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REAL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 758.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REAL. Bank of America lowered shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

Insider Transactions at RealReal

RealReal Price Performance

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $32,818.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 667,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $152.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.29.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

