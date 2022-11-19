Walleye Capital LLC Invests $285,000 in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSSW)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSSW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,024,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Sharps Technology Trading Up 19.8 %

STSSW stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. Sharps Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.95.

Sharps Technology Company Profile

Sharps Technology Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

