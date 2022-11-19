Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 49,154 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on DHI Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

DHI Group Stock Performance

About DHI Group

Shares of DHI Group stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. DHI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.79, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

