Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.41. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

