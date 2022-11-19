Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCFC opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $24.25.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

OCFC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

