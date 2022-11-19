Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 87,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GASS. Maxim Group began coverage on StealthGas in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on StealthGas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

StealthGas Price Performance

Shares of GASS stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $118.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.90. StealthGas Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $4.18.

About StealthGas

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

