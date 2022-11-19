Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after acquiring an additional 456,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 748.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $138.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.53 and its 200 day moving average is $134.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

