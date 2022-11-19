Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after acquiring an additional 456,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 748.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOE stock opened at $138.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.53 and its 200 day moving average is $134.98.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.