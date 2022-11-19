Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Webster Financial by 55.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Webster Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.25. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

