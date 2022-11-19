Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Amplitude by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 79,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth approximately $948,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amplitude by 1,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 526,191 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,249,000. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Price Performance

Amplitude stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.32. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $72.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 41.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $196,983.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 987,032 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,016.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $48,507.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $196,983.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 987,032 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,016.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

