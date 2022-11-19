Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 8.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 16,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 24,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 14.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $17.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.35. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $22.11.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $254,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $917,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $254,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,565.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 122,000 shares of company stock worth $2,291,680 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

See Also

