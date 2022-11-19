Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 156,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 381.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 248,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 48,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $78.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $89.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.22.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

