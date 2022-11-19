Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,528 ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 6,154.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,781,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 258,390.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470,271 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter worth $6,287,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,333.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 80,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 256.3% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 59,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 43,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Price Performance

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $89.30.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.